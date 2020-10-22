Editor:
On behalf of all members of the Mason Dixon Post and Auxiliary, 7234, I want to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations to our fundraiser on Oct. 11 with Bryan Clark. Over $4,500 was raised for our Veterans' Relief fund to help meet the needs of our veterans, active military and their families.
Thank you to Floaters, DB Fries, Bethany Fine Arts Gallery, McCabe's, Turtle Beach Cafe, The Parkway, Sedona, Lobster Shanty, The Penguin, Crooked Hammock, Mio Fratelli, Bethany Blues, Iron Hill Brewery, Arenas' Restaurant, Rosenfeld's Rehoboth, Fresh Market, Cocolo Sushi, Hooked Up, Cedar Land and Sea, Cottage Cafe, Fox's Pizza, Millville, Shaka Shack, Hideout, Armand's Pizza, Bethany Florist, WAWA, Zoca, Dewey Brewing Company, Tide Pool Toys, Japanesque, Agape Creamery, Creative Concepts, Shine by the Sea, Famous Chaps Pit Beef, Grandpa Mac, G&E Hardware, Blue Coast, Woody's, Bethany Sports and Collectibles, Made by Hand, Alex and Ani, Three Blonde Bakers, Wild About Birds, Urban Float, Miller's Creek, The Coastal Cottage, Envy Massage, Rehoboth, Beach Liquors, Sherwin Williams, Bethany Beverage, Mattress Firm, Fenwick, Rum Pointe Seaside Links, Ocean City Golf Club, Cripple Creek, Plantation Lakes, Eagles' Landing, Bayside, River Run, Shirley Stong, Bonnie Morgan Jankowiak, Ria Carraro,and Elizabeth Harris.
We appreciate the continued support we receive from the community to help us meet the needs of our veterans and active military who have given so much to protect our freedom.
Carol Weber, Immediate Past President
Auxiliary, VFW Mason Dixon Post 7234