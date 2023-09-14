Editor:
I’m sending you some pictures from the event on Aug. 26 on the grounds of the Post (see page 20 of this week’s Coastal Point).
The event was a success, definitely hot.
Thanks to you for letting our communities know through the Coastal Point. Thanks to all the volunteers from the Post and Auxiliary members, as well as family and friends giving up their Saturday to do this. Also, to all the groups that participated: a big shout-out to our first-responders, Ocean View police, Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Ocean City Cruzers, “Doc” Hattier’s WWII vehicles and the Motor Pool Gang, Life of a Civil War Soldier, presented by one of our members, and Diego the Magician.
The kids got to do an obstacle course donated by RentEquip in Ocean View. Along with a patriotic photo booth was a scavenger hunt that the kids had to complete to win a chance at some nice prizes. Talk about prizes again! The businesses in the area came through: Rita’s, Bonky’s, Grotto Pizza, Shipwrecked, Millville Boardwalk, Yesterday’s Toys, Giant, Weis, Tastykake and Shell We Bounce. All could enjoy a hotdog, cold drink, sweets and a Baltimore peppermint lemon stick. Hopefully, I remembered everyone. But from the bottom of my heart, thanks to everyone!
Cindy Weese, Chairperson
Youth Program
VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary