Editor:
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary 7234 will hosted its first-ever Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 7234 located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.
A big thank-you from VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary for making the Family Freedom Festival a success through our volunteers and donations.
Special thanks to our donors: Morse Roofing and Siding, who donated T-shirts; Rent Equip Ocean View (Matt donated the obstacle course); Giant; Weis; Tastykake donation, Billy Fletcher; Rita’s; Lois James DDS; Vera Bradley; Grotto Pizza, Bethany.
Special thanks to our presenters: Civil War historian Ty Magliola; Life of a Civil War Soldier; Doc Hattier and his group, The Motor Pool, featuring military vehicles from all eras; Joe Sicenavage; Tim Phillips; John Kisser; Tom Molnar; Keith Ware; Lori Showalter, balloonist; Heather Murphy, yoga instructor; Millville paramedics/firefighters Michael Knowles, Steve Gilbert; our volunteers, Ellen Reilly and Dean Levering, Carol and Ron Weber, Jim “Sonny” and Debbie Jensen, Rita Robinson, Kitty Cole, Peg Atkins, Karen Ware, Elizabeth Harris, Kathi Glurt, Cathy Schmon and her friend Charlie, Thea Mariano, Chris Davis, Dianne Worden, Sonny and Lyn Mc Cauley, Anne Lawver, and Dale and Cindy Weese.
This festival celebrates the freedoms we enjoy and included activities and entertainment for all ages.
Find us on Facebook here: https.//www.facebook.com/vfwaux7234. You can find the post website at: https://vfw7234.com.
Cindy Weese, Chairperson
Youth Program
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 7234