Editor:
The Town of Millville would like to thank everyone who helped support the Delaware State Police Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack. The Town was overwhelmed by the generosity displayed by residents and business owners from the Town of Millville and its surrounding towns.
There is no way to adequately express our gratitude in receiving these much-needed school supplies. Though we could not possibly name all who donated, we would like to recognize the top three contributors: residents from Millville By the Sea; John Regan, president and CEO of Christopher Companies; and Andrew Lyons, Town engineer, from George, Miles & Buhr.
The Town would also like to thank Town Clerk Wendy Mardini for all her efforts in marketing the campaign and coordinating with the DSP.
Again, thank you everyone for making a difference in the lives of school children in Delaware!
Town of Millville