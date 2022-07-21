Editor:
How often do you leave a place with a smile on your face because the experience was fun overall? Much of life had become a downer, with the pandemic to blame. Socialization came to a halt and face-to-face conversation through masks was just not the same.
Now that the danger has waned, we seek out places to be entertained in a communal environment. For me, the Freeman Stage has filled that need. It is an uplifting experience to gather with others to listen to music you know everyone will enjoy. And there is a positive energy generated when an audience knows the words to almost every song and can sing along with the performers, clap hands in unison to the music and rise from their seats to move to the beat of the drums.
But Freeman has a “secret weapon” to ensure you have a good time. Their army of volunteers make you feel welcomed from the moment you go through security to the end of a performance as you exit to retrieve your car. “Welcome,” “Enjoy the show,” “Thank you for coming,” “Come back soon” are repeated in chorus by those volunteers, all with smiles on their faces. And doesn’t that make a person feel good?
Paul Kastner
Frankford