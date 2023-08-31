Editor:
I’m the owner of Boulder, a local canine celebrity. Bethany Beach is a “dog town” but, is it “dog friendly?” Our furry friends don’t have a place to run off-leash.
Marc Tanowitz said it best in his platform as a candidate for Town Council:
“Lastly, while not rising to the level of ‘an issue,’ it is clear that our community loves its pets with many dog-friendly stores and pet-focused boutiques. However, we are missing a dedicated area where our pets can socialize and exercise. Healthy pets are better behaved. I would like to look into the feasibility of adding a dog park within some of our greenspace provided that it would not interfere with the quiet enjoyment of existing residences or dedicated public facilities/equipment.”
I support his efforts!
Bryan Clifford
Bethany Beach