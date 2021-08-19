Editor:
On behalf of the Sussex County Lifesaving Association, I would like to thank the Chamber for another outstanding Lifeguard of the Year awards presentation that was held at the Big Chill Aug. 10.
The Chamber continues to be one of our biggest supporters, and this year Chamber President Lauren Weaver took it one step further by providing funding through the Chamber for SCLA lifeguards who traveled to Padre Island, Texas, to represent Sussex County at the National Lifeguard Championships. The stipend was split by all the participating lifeguards (29) that attended the event, which helped offset part of their travel expenses.
Lauren — thank you again for this great opportunity to recognize and showcase the superb lifeguards we have protecting our Sussex County beaches. SCLA prides itself on providing all of our guards the opportunity to compete on the local, regional and national level while still maintaining the safest beaches on the East Coast.
Congratulations to the Lifeguards of the Year and our National Championship competitors! Be safe and swim near a lifeguard!
Tim Ferry
Sussex County Lifesaving Association
United States Lifesaving Association