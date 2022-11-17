Editor:
The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen Club appreciated the opportunity to participate in the surf fishing stakeholder meetings convened by Delaware State Parks staff this summer. These meetings were created to study alternatives to the current surf fishing permit system by bringing together those deeply engaged in Delaware’s surf fishing permit program. The meetings were very productive.”
DMS has concerns regarding the operational feasibility of the proposed reservation system. We voiced these concerns throughout the summer. We also shared concerns about enforcement issues and permit holder understanding and acceptance of the reservation system. Our strenuous objection to the reservation system and many other concerns were again communicated to Parks staff at our monthly membership meeting in October 2022.
DMS supports the removal of the cap on the number of surf tags sold each year. We believe the cap created an artificial market resulting in the tags selling out progressively faster each of the last few years. This was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many people to relocate to Delaware and subsequently desire surf fishing tags.”
We also support the evolution of Delaware State Parks’ management philosophy from a “hard cap” model to a capacity-based model. We believe this will lead to a more enjoyable and safer user experience. We value the opportunity to provide input and will continue to do so as these proposed changes are further considered and implemented over the coming months. DMS urges our membership to learn more at our monthly meetings and comment via our email at info@dmsclub.org. We also suggest that the general public comment to Delaware State Parks via email at delawaresurfpermits@delaware.gov.
For more on Delaware State Parks’ 2023 Pilot Program for Delaware Surf Fishing Permits, visit: https://destateparks.com/surftagsales.
Clark Evans, President
Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club