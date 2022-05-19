The 48-unit owners at Stewards Watch are writing in opposition to the proposed bike path to run from 2nd Street through the marsh that is east of Stewards Watch. The issue is scheduled for a hearing on May 21.
The Stewards Watch community begins at the intersection of 2nd Street and Hudson Ave., exactly where the western end of the proposed bike path will be.
Our concerns are as follows:
(1) The proposed path will create disruption and dislocation to the marshland and wildlife.
(2) Routing pedestrian and bicycle traffic off Garfield Parkway that has sidewalks and bicycle travel lanes into quiet private neighborhoods.
(3) The bike lane will create problems, including trash, noise, potential for vandalism. It will also trigger parking and congestion as there no more than five off-street, grass parking spaces in the immediate area.
(4) From a security standpoint, the proposed bike lane creates an avenue/escape route for thieves to utilize. Additionally, it will hard for the police to properly patrol the path.
(5) Finally, the bike path may not be worth the effort — consider the traffic patterns use of the proposed bike path will create:
(a) Residents living south of Garfield Parkway headed to the beach will have to cross Garfield twice to use the proposed bike [path] — once to access the path and then again to use the existing crosswalk with a traffic light on the south side of Route 1. They will have to reverse the process when heading home from the beach.
(b) Residents living north of Garfield Parkway headed to the beach will still have to cross Garfield to access the crosswalk with a traffic light on Route 1, or risk crossing Route 1 without a crosswalk.
We urge the Bethany town council to reject the proposed bike path.
Scott Talbott, President
Stewards Watch HOA