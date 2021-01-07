Editor:
The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a non-profit Catholic organization dedicated to helping our neighbors in need, thanks all in our community who provided our Giving Tree all the gift cards we needed for 230 children and their families to celebrate Christmas. In addition, our Food Pantry was able to provide food and food gift cards for over 155 families of all sizes during December.
COVID has affected many in our community. A year ago, we typically had 60 families a month needing food or help with bills to stay in their home and have heat and electricity. This year we are providing help for over 155 families a month. There are families at our food pantry drive-thru that have never been to a food pantry or food bank or asked for help because they could not pay rent, their electric bill or otherwise provide for their families.
Thanks to all of you for your donations, including St. Ann’s Parish Community, Bethany Beach Community, Bear Trap Dunes Community, Bayside Community, Bishops Landing Community, Forest Landing Community, Millville By the Sea, Lord Baltimore Community, Quillen Point and surrounding community.
Your help is greatly appreciated by all the members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, but even more so by all our neighbors in need who have so greatly benefitted from your generosity. Peace and blessings to all of you, and the very best 2021 possible!
Tish Galu, President
St. Vincent de Paul Society