Editor:
To the wonderful, so generous, Bethany Beach-Ocean View area community:
Since Thanksgiving, the members and friends of St. Matthews By-The-Sea (SMBTS) United Methodist Church (UMC) in Fenwick Island have been “ringing the bell” for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign at Hocker’s G&E at Salt Pond. Our “bell ringing” helped the Salvation Army exceed its Sussex County goal of $260,000 for the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.
In past years, we finished our efforts on Christmas Eve with Santa and Mrs. Claus joining us, but COVID-19 guidelines changed our plans for 2020. We adjusted our procedures to continue our ringing the bell to provide funds which are needed more than ever. All of these funds will remain here in Sussex County.
Again, I would like to thank the Bethany Beach-Ocean View community for such generosity. I would also like to thank Sen. and Mrs. Hocker, who permitted us to “Ring the Bell” for those 28 days at Hocker’s G&E at Salt Pond.
Our success couldn’t have been possible without more than 50 volunteers from our church and community. Those volunteers are: Ken & Nancy Anderson, Karen & Scott Black, Earlene Bradford, George Buschman, Marsha Butterfield, Sue Clark, Vicki & Justin Daisey, Merle & Evelyn Dimeler, Mimi Drew, Nate Hayman, Rev. Mike Hurley, Ron Jones, Kristy Loose, Denny & Cindi Mather, Carol McCloud, Ron & Wanda Nagers, Helen Nappier, Bob Nickle, Karen & Randy Nowell, Sami Oruc, Mike & Patsy Phillips, Doris Ann Pierce, Glenn & Sandy Pierce, Nancy Purchase, Kaye Reese, Rich & Shari Robinson & family, Nancy & Hank Rojewski, Velma Sanford, Angi Smith, Timothy Smith, JoAnn Strawser, Bill & Gail Stubbs, Tom Troup, Bob Turner, Gary Ward, Marysusan Waunich, Ray & Marilyn Wockley, Don Yelton, Charlie & Bonnie Zonko and others. Thank you so very much!
Philip M. Drew, President
SMBTS United Methodist Men