Editor:
The Eleventh Annual St. Joseph’s Day Italian Festival on March 18, presented by the Sons & Daughters of Italy Ocean City Lodge #2474 and St. Luke’s/St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, was an enormous success and our best-attended to date. It was a fun day for all who attended and a profitable fundraiser.
We have many individuals, merchants and organizations from Ocean City, Fenwick Island, Berlin, Ocean Pines, Bethany Beach, Millsboro, Ocean View, Selbyville, Rehoboth Beach and Lewes to thank for their generosity in donating items for our silent auction and gift-basket raffle, as well as for placing ads in our Festival program.
A very special thank you to our five festival sponsors: ASPIRE’S Summer Work Travel Program (Eastern Regional Office, Ocean City), Mio’s Italian Steakhouse, Moe and Marie Grimes, Tomasetti Law and the Ocean City Knights of Columbus Council #9053/Pope John Paul II 4th Degree Assembly #2452.
Our contributors and the many attendees helped us raise the funds that we use to fund our charitable giving program and our scholarship program that each year recognizes local high school seniors in Maryland and Delaware.
Our thanks to all.
Morrell Delcher & Vito Potenza, Co-Chairs
St Joseph’s Day Festival
Sons & Daughters of Italy, Ocean City Lodge