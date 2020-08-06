Editor:
Before deciding to cancel its annual charity golf outing this September, the St. Ann’s Men’s Club golf committee had planned to forgo seeking donations and sponsors in view of the economic impact of COVID on their businesses. Instead the committee was planning to utilize the outing to say another “thank you” to those 190 donors and sponsors from the highly successful 2019 outing.
The outing has raised over $40,000 in the past six years with proceeds distributed to multiple local worthy charities. Unfortunately, with so much uncertainty the committee has decided to cancel this year’s outing and reschedule for next June. However, the committee would like to take this opportunity to say thank you once again and encourage all our members and other residents to support these local business. Our lunch co-sponsors were American Heating and Air Conditioning, Artisan Bank, A Shade Above, Auto Plus and Marine, Bethany Diner, Boardwalk Fries, Bob’s Marine, Denise Beam-State Farm Insurance, Beach Liquors, Bishop Hastings Funeral Services, Café 26, Coastal Services, Dagsboro Paint, Dirty Harry’s Restaurant, Evans Insurance, First Choice Properties-Trevor and Abby Clark, Hair Cuttery, Loftus Wealth Strategies, Melson’s Funeral Services, Ocean Area Tire, Oceanova Spa, Ocean View Plumbing, D, Stephen Parsons, P.A. Law Office, Precious Paws Animal Hospital, Leo and Mary Jane Renzette, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli, She Sells Consignment, Solutions Plus, Susan Weidman Law Office, Sussex Computer Tech, Vickie York Real Estate, Mason Dixon VFW.
Our hole sponsors were Atlantic Auto, Bay To Beach Builders, B&G Heating, Bethany Beach Beverage, Bethany Fitness, Bob Cairo-Tidewater PT, Brafman Family Dentistry, Buy At The Beach-KW, Paul Sicari, CG Accounting-Phillip Cheung, Casapulla’s, Cedar Land & Sea Kitchen, Gregory Carson,DMD, County Bank, Creative Concepts, Dr. Donald Hattier, Chiropractor, G&E Hockers, Charles Moon Plumbing, Golder Scissors Barbershop, Crowley Assoc-real estate, HMS Insurance-Tim Connelly, Layton Assoc-real estate, Lord’s Landscaping, Lois James DDS, Marty Malarkey CPA, Miken Builders, Miranda, Hardt, and O’Leary Contracting, Patti’s Hallmark Cards, Paul Morin’s Floor & Wall, Rep, Ronald Gray, Rick Solloway @ Raymond James, Scott & Schuman Law Office, Sen Gerald Hocker, Security Instruments, Shirley Price Real Estate, Shine By The Sea Salon, Steamers Crab, Studio 26 Salon, Summer Hill Builders, Superior Screen, That Guy With a Broom, Thomas and Felicia Ryan-Parishioners, Treasure Island Fashions and The UPS Store.
Our donors were All About The Beach, Armands, Aveda Salon, Bayside Liquors, Beach Liquors, Bear Trap Dunes GC, Bethany Auto Parts and Marine Supplies, Bethany Bay Golf, Bethany Beach Goods and Rentals, Bethany Boat House, Bethany Fine Arts, Bethany Florist, Bethany Massage, Bethany Oyster House, Bicycle Connection, Blue Crab, Bonkey’s Ice Cream, Captain Mac’s Fish House, Candy Kitchen, Cedar Land & Sea Kitchen, Coronado Jewelers, Cottage Café, Countryside Café, Crabcake factory, Cripple Creek Golf Course, Difibo’s, DOT Discount Cigarettes & Cigars, Drifting Grounds Coffee House, Eagles Landing GC, Ellen Rice Gallery, Edward Jones Investments–Max Hutsell, Fins Restaurant, Fisher’s Popcorn-Bethany and Fenwick, Fish Tales, Float-ors, Tim Foran-Golf Professional, Fox’s Pizza Restaurant, Freaky Tiki Teez, Good Earth Market, Hair Snippery, Harris Teeter, HMS Insurance, Hudson General Store, Jayne’s Reliable Antiques, Jimmy’s Kitchen, Just Hooked-Fenwick, Ken’s Pizza, Kings Creek Golf Course, Lobster Shanty, M&T Bank, Mango’s, Mancini’s, Mary Kay-Victoria Melson, Maureen’s Ice Cream, Mickey’s Family Crab House, McCabe’s Gourmet Market, Millville’s Pet Shop, Ocean City GC, Ocean View Diner, Parkway Restaurant, Papa John’s, Penguin Diner, Perucci’s, Petco, Pomodoro’s, Porto’s, Rehoboth Beach Country Club, Ruddo’s Golf, Salt Pond Golf, Salted Rim Restaurant, Sea Level Designs, Sea Shirts, Selective Insurance Company, Silver Stockpile, Sodel Concepts, Summer Salts Restaurant, Tidepool Toys and Games, Tropicana Swimwear, Turtle Beach Café, Venus Nails, Water Lili, Wear It Out, Weis Markets and Yesterday’s Fun Toys.
St. Ann’s Men’s Club