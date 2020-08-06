Editor:
Jeffrey Chandross of Frankford, in his July 23 letter to the editor, wants to know why an offshore wind farm in federal waters, earmarked for Maryland, has to bring power ashore in Delaware. David A. Gordon of Bethany Beach also wrote a letter to the editor on July 23, containing some incorrect assertions.
The power from the offshore wind farm does not have to come ashore in Delaware but the Delaware coast is closest to the wind farm, so a Delaware landing is the least expensive, thus saving electricity costs for consumers. A Delaware power landing offers jobs for Delawareans. Why do we want to give jobs to workers in Maryland, New Jersey, or even Virginia? Whose bright idea is that?
The offshore power is not “earmarked” for Maryland residents, but the people of Maryland, through their legislature, wisely voted to have more clean energy, and they are willing to pay a premium for it. Good for Maryland. Once the power comes on land, however, the actual electrons go wherever they are needed, and Maryland, Virginia or Delaware customers are the most likely places where the electricity would flow because it will be on the PJM grid.
Most of Delaware’s electricity is now imported from other states, like Pennsylvania. The Skipjack wind farm decided not to bring the power ashore at Fenwick Island State Park because they did not want to disturb recently discovered wetlands, so they will need to find another location that does not have environmental concerns. The decision has nothing to do with land-based wind. Perhaps power might flow to an existing substation, of which we in southern Delaware have several. Stay tuned.
We should be grateful that investors want to build the wind farm, offering us jobs and a booming economy. Why do folks in Delaware want to promote the economy in Maryland and other nearby states? The “train is leaving the station,” and people of Delaware are going to miss the boat. Let’s go with this!
The people of Rhode Island appreciate their first-in-the-nation wind farm. It is quiet, unlike the stinky diesel generators they had before. It works great and it is saving gobs of money for the folks on Block Island.
This has nothing to do with the Vineyard wind farm in Massachusetts. Orsted has nothing to do with Vineyard. There are no “design” issues with the Skipjack Wind Farm. Orsted is the world leader in designing, building and operating offshore wind farms all over Europe.
The distance from shore is a solved engineering problem. Yes, there are other offshore projects under consideration along the East Coast, and hooray for all of them. They will help reduce polluting power and provide us with clean energy that will help to forestall climate change, which is a problem to those of us in Delaware. Our land is sinking, and the oceans are rising. Sea-level rise and flooding are problems now; our new friends from Denmark are part of the solution.
Ted Spickler
Dagsboro