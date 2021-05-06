I am Special Master for the Carver Consent Order, appointed November 2019 to oversee consent order implementation. Under the order, the district closed the Carver Center Program in June 2020 and established student supports in IRSD schools to serve the 19 students who remained when Carver was closed. Those supports and interventions are also designed to eliminate the need for any other Carver-type of program in the future. Over the long term, the work is targeted to improve graduation rates and reduce disciplinary exclusions, all of which relates to equity and impacts student success.
It is important that implementation of the Carver Consent Order is transparent; that is, that the board supports the order and the administration develop plans to move forward while securing community and school input. The other aspect of transparency is providing information to schools, families and the community once those plans are in place.
Tonight, I am sharing specific concerns about the lack of information and transparency related to the return of elementary students for additional classroom time in their schools. Recent “collective decision making” that enables each elementary school to determine whether they can bring in students each Wednesday raises concerns.
Lord Baltimore Elementary, the school with the least racial diversity in IRSD (84 percent of students are white) is going to bring in its elementary students every other Wednesday, i.e., group AA comes in one Wednesday and BB the next Wednesday. The other elementary schools are not doing the same; the other elementary schools have greater racial and ethnic diversity and are not providing this opportunity for their students.
The decision to allow collective decision-making at each elementary school eliminates the level playing field; that is, what is provided as the basic program in each school, i.e., the number of minutes of face-to-face instruction available to all students.
While some students who need targeted supports come into their schools for various periods of time on Wednesdays, not all students have that opportunity. Those targeted supports should supplement and support the students’ basic program, not be offered instead of the basic program, the regular classroom opportunity. The lack of a level playing field for all students in each school appears discriminatory when the school with the least racial and ethnic diversity has an opportunity the other elementary students do not have.
COVID has put severe strain on all schools, their boards, administrators and faculty; however, IRSD must have a plan to address all students. We urge you to take responsibility and adopt a district plan, approved by the board and implemented by the administration, that provides the Wednesday option for all elementary students. We strongly recommend that you communicate with families and the community on the options available for the balance of the school year and seek community input and communicate on the plans for the summer.
Thank you for your attention.
Linda O. Rhen
Special Master for the Carver Consent Order