Editor:
We wish to thank our wonderful patrons who helped us make our Oct. 23 and 24, 2021, fundraiser, at Saint Ann’s and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches, such a resounding success! The Southern Delaware Education Foundation would like to thank our sponsors who so generously donated the restaurant gift certificates and the gift shops and individuals who made our gift baskets so beautiful.
They are: Applebee’s, Patti’s Hallmark Shop, Arena’s, Salted Vines, Atlantic Social, 99 Sea Level, Bear Trap Dunes golf course, Sea Shell Shop, Boathouse, Sedona, Bethany Blues, SoDel Concepts, Café 26 Sunny Bay Café, Cedar Land and Sea Kitchen, Saint Clare Fraternity DE, Cottage Café, Ropewalk, Crabby Dick’s, Nela Wintjen OFS, Crooked Hammock and DiFebo’s Market, DiFebos’s restaurant, Fins Ale House, Juice Box, Mango’s, Miller’s Creek gift shop, Off the Hook, and parishioners of Saint Ann and Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Jackie Boyd, President
Southern Delaware Education Foundation,