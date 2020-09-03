Editor:
The Southern Delaware Chorale has been a part of the Sussex County arts scene for over 30 years, providing quality choral performances to audiences of all ages. Like all choral organizations around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our gathering ability to safely rehearse and perform the choral music we all love.
By its very nature, choral singing is a social activity that requires large groups to gather in small spaces to sing in one voice. Unfortunately, studies continue to reveal the dangers of aerosol droplet emissions while singing. One such study from Colorado State University says “performance artists are likely to display ‘forced-air breathing’ (more like sneezing and coughing) while they are singing.” Another study found that infectious aerosolized particles may be transmitted as far as 13 feet from the individual.
This has been a very difficult time for the entire Southern Delaware Chorale organization. We suspended our activities in March, canceling all spring rehearsals and our May concert “Sounds of Silver Screen & Stage” slated for Sunday, May 3. As we have many singers who are senior citizens and many with pre-existing conditions, the Board of Directors and artistic staff have concluded that conditions remain unsafe for gathering in large numbers for rehearsals.
Because we care greatly for the health and well-being of our membership and our audiences, we have decided to cancel our previously-scheduled 2020 holiday season concert. We are basing all decisions on science and facts to protect all involved. At this time, we anticipate rehearsals starting up in January 2021 if it is deemed safe to do so by medical experts. January’s rehearsals will help us prepare for our next performance “Sounds of Silver Screen & Stage” in May 2021. Please visit www.southerndelawarechorale.org for updates on that, and all other future events.
We thank all who have supported us in the past and continue to do so in the future. Please be safe, be kind, be well.
Colin Armstrong, Artistic Director & Conductor
Denise Adkins, Board President
Southern Delaware Chorale