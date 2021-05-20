Editor:
My wife and I strongly endorse Edie Dondero for election to the Town Council of South Bethany. I retired here three-plus years ago and am now a fulltime resident.
Why Edie? She is quite familiar with the workings of local government. She knows her way around town codes, ordinances and comprehensive plans from her experience as an associate director and chair of a community sustainability committee for her township.
In order for teams and organizations such as a town council to continue to grow and be effective, it is important that it be continuously infused with new members alongside the existing legacy members. The mixing of town history and new ideas is important. We also need representation from all the different South Bethany neighborhoods on the council. We need someone who is a team player and works well with others. We need someone who cares about all of South Bethany and has the energy, experience and time. We need Edie Dondero.
Richard (Ritt) Dallaire & Christine Waltz
South Bethany