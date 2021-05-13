Editor:
My husband and I strongly endorse Dick Oliver for re-election to the Town Council of South Bethany.
Dick and his wife, Margaret, have been an important part of our community for years. They both are our “go-to people” for any questions we have regarding South Bethany and the greater community. Presently, he is a dedicated and serious town council member. His involvement has only added to the value and beauty of South Bethany.
He is honest and hardworking. His lifetime experience in the Marines, working for the Census Department, NOAA and branching out to establish his own successful business has provided him with the leadership skills to perform his duties as a member of the town council.
On top of that, he is a wonderful person with a delightful sense of humor. Our vote goes to Dick Oliver!
Gail Shirazi
South Bethany