The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District has announced the beach nourishment schedule for the City of Rehoboth, and Towns of Dewey, Bethany, South Bethany, and Fenwick Island.
The total project consists of a 1.129 million cubic yard base, with South Bethany receiving 287,000 cubic yards. In addition to beachfill work, the base bid includes the repair of pedestrian, vehicular and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) dune crossovers, planting of dune grass, and installation of new sand fence. The contractor, Weeks Marine Inc., will perform beachfill work 24 hours per day, seven days a week, to complete the contract. Work restrictions include the complete shutdown of operations (Friday through Monday) Memorial Day weekend, July 4th weekend and Labor Day weekend.
According to the initial project schedule, the project is expected to begin in Rehoboth in March and move south, ending in Fenwick Island. Barring no construction or weather delays, work in South Bethany is slated to begin May 15 and is scheduled to be completed within 17 days. However, because of the extensive damages from the 2022 May nor’easter, optional work has been proposed, which could extend South Bethany’s project possibly into mid/late June. Crossover repairs and sand fence installation is scheduled for August.
Due to the timing of this project and the loss of our ADA ramp at S. 3rd Street, the Town Council is investigating other options for the use of Mobi-mats to assist beachgoers across the dunes and onto the beach. We hope to have these plans ready by mid-March and will announce once finalized. As in the past, our lifeguards will be available for any assistance requested in navigating the beach crossovers.
Undoubtedly, many question the timing of this project. Unfortunately, neither the USACE, State of Delaware, nor the affected communities have the ability to schedule nourishment. Instead, scheduling is driven by many factors such as funding and supply availability, acquisition of permits, survey and plan development, and the extensive bidding process for the project. While the Town recognizes that this is not ideal timing, we are grateful to have our dunes rebuilt for the protection of the beach and our community.
What’s next? Oceanfront property owners will receive information from Seismic Surveys LLC, regarding monitoring along the coast during construction. Questions regarding this information should be directed to the names specifically designated in the letter. As a reminder, for the safety of everyone visiting South Bethany, work zones are strictly off-limits.
We anticipate sending out routine updates once the project is initiated and — along with Town staff — will keep the community apprised as more information is received.
Mayor Tim Saxton & Town Council
Town of South Bethany