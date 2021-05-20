Editor:
On May 29, the citizens of South Bethany will have the opportunity to vote in the biannual elections for town council. There are five candidates running, with three seats to be filled. I would encourage all voters to consider reelecting Dick Oliver for a second term.
I have known Dick for many years; indeed we are friends, and fishing buddies. He has served the town as the long-term chairman of the Planning Commission, and as a member of the council for the past two years. Dick has owned property in South Bethany for nearly 40 years and has been a full-time resident for the last 10.
His executive experience with the federal government and as a small-business owner serves him well in coordinating the various roles of the Town Council. I strongly recommend his election without reservation.
Michael Walsh
South Bethany