Editor:
Cyclists of all ages pedaled their way to the South Bethany Town Hall last Saturday for a Bike Rodeo. The event was designed to promote bicycle safety in a fun and interactive way. Riders learned how to do bike safety check-ups; received free, flashing safety lights; entered to win door prizes graciously donated by local businesses; and the younger riders showed their skills on a bike course set-up and run by the South Bethany Police Department. A great time was had by all!
A huge thank-you is extended to our door prize donors: Al Hartman, Long & Foster Bethany Beach, Bethany Bike Shop and Roberts Property Management. Thanks is offered to the South Bethany Police Department for the bike safety lessons and skills course. Much gratitude is due the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company for attending and, as always, being a great community partner. And, finally, we are especially grateful to the volunteers who helped set-up and run the event. The Rodeo would not have been possible without the generous donation of their time, energy and community spirit.
Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to this successful community event. We wish you safe and happy cycling!
Edie Dondero, Chair
South Bethany Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee
Town Council Member