Editor:
The Alpha Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi would like to send out a big thank-you to the community and beyond for those who supported our most recent fundraiser.
Tickets were on sale May 1, 2022, till June 4, 2022. The drawing was held Saturday, June 5, at Miller’s Creek.
The winner, Samantha Torrijos won the Ultimate Outdoor Package — Solo Yukon Stove with accessories, Sherpa Fleece blankets, Rei Camp chairs, Yeti tumblers and assorted fire-starters.
Thank you to: Miken Builders in Ocean View, Fish Tales in Bethany Beach and Lord’s Landscaping in Millville for your donations to make this a success. And thank you to all who purchased tickets.
Our group has been serving the area for over 35 years by supporting families in need.
Kathy Lyons
Alpha Alpha chapter, Beta Signa Phi