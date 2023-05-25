Editor:
The Alpha Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi would like to send a huge thank-you to the community and everyone that supported our most recent fundraiser.
Tickets for the Tailgate Party Raffle were on sale from April 1 to May 4, 2023. The drawing was held on Saturday, May 6. This year’s winner was Bart Teems. The Tailgate Party package consisted of a Blackstone Griddle package, Canopy Tent, RTIC cooler, folding table and chairs, JBL Bluetooth speaker, $250 gift card to Omaha Steaks, Hydo Flask Cups and assorted gift cards.
A special thanks to our major sponsors, Miken Builders and Garth Enterprises, as well as our other sponsors, Oceanova Spa; Miranda, Hardt & O’Leary Builders; A Shade Above; Hugh H. Hickman & Sons Builder; and Wilgus Associates; and our local contributors, Fish Tales Bethany Beach, PrimoHogies Ocean City, and Lighthouse Liquors Fenwick Island.
Thank you to all who participated by purchasing tickets. Without your support, we would not have been able to raise about $8,000 to help those in need in our community.
Alpha Alpha has been serving our area for over 35 years by supporting families and community members in need.
Alpha Alpha Chapter
Beta Sigma Phi