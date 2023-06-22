Editor:
The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Doric Lodge #30 of Millville would like to thank the community for supporting the chicken barbecue held on June 10.
Both organizations regularly contribute to local charities, and the proceeds from this event will help support these efforts.
We would also like to recognize these businesses and individuals for their contributions: Eastern Shore Poultry, Hocker’s Super Market, the Pepsi Company, Rep. Ron Gray and Ron Buckle.
We appreciate all of the help and support we received.
Preceptor Omega Chapter
Doric Lodge #30