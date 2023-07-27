Editor:
I read with interest your story on the recent net metering law change and its impact on the owner of Warren’s Station restaurant in Fenwick. As a bit of background, residential customers with solar faced the same issue from the change in the law.
I have attached a short email correspondence between myself and [state Rep.] Ron Gray about this, which gives the justification that was put forward by Sen. Hanson, who was the sponsor of SB298.
Sen. Gray wrote last August: “Great idea about shifting the date to end and restart the clock on credits. I got a letter from the Delaware Electric Co-Op yesterday that they are going to have the date begin and end in March. Maybe we can get Delamarva Power and others to follow suit.”
The issue I was concerned about, in particular, was the change where they would zero out my solar credits in December, which would then mean that I would need to pay for electricity in the winter months, when usage is high and solar energy production is low.
Many, many people were also pretty angry about this aspect, too, and Delaware Electric Cooperative got an earful about the proposed change. They (DEC) eventually agreed to change the timing of when the credits would be zeroed out to the end of March, rather than in December, so that we could draw from the credits in winter and then begin to replenish the credit bank in April, when typically usage is lower.
This worked out well this year, and I didn’t have any usage that exceeded what I generated. It could be that Delmarva Power, which I think supplies Warren’s Station, has taken a different approach or is holding to the December end period. Also note these credits are different than the ones I get from generating SREC credits each month and for which I get paid ~$38 per SREC generated per month. I hope this of interest or is helpful.
Chris Veale
Frankford