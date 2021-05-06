Editor:
I read with disappointment the article “Fatherhood: The Praising and Scolding Balance” by fellow social worker Kenneth D. Witmer Jr. in the April 13, 2021, edition of Coastal Point. Mr. Witmer describes hitting his daughter “fiercely and ... nearly involuntarily” in response to her running toward a busy street chasing a ball.
It’s important to understand that effective scolding does not involve physical aggression. Responding to an emotionally evocative situation with one’s child using physical aggression cannot be rationalized or justified by pointing out that it is offset by praise and love. The social work profession has long spoken out against physical punishment and the American Academy of Pediatrics states, “Don’t do it, ever!” I regret that Mr. Witmer did not use this platform to model self-awareness, courage to change, and learning more effective strategies to parent. Instead, he defended his behavior. Social workers are better than this.
Readers should understand that hitting children is not acceptable. Social workers and educators have a responsibility to provide accurate information to the public. I beg your readers to get the facts and use effective evidence-based 21st century discipline techniques with children.
Britt Rathbone
Bethany Beach