It is with profound thanks and appreciation that I write this letter to the community. Recently, several groups from Selbyville Middle School (Spanish Immersion, track-and-field and the Business Professionals of America) held fundraising bake sales in consecutive weeks at Hocker’s Grocery store in Clarksville.
To say these bake sales were a success would be an understatement! The support shown by our community is overwhelming. Each organization, in less than ideal weather, was able to raise significant funds to help offset the cost of educational trips, competitions and equipment for those in need. Raising these funds would not have been possible without the support of our community.
We have consistently received the strongest of support from our community, and for that, I am deeply grateful. Selbyville, and our surrounding area, is a special place made up of very special stakeholders. On behalf of Selbyville Middle School, I wish to express my most sincere gratitude to our community for your endless support. Your generosity has and will, positively affect the lives of many children.
Jason M. Macrides, Principal
Selbyville Middle School