Editor:
The Historic Village in Ocean View was proud to present the Smithsonian exhibit from their Museum on Main Street’s exhibit “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America.” Over 750 people attended this phenomenal exhibit, comparing Ocean View to the pertinent subject matter.
I would like to thank all the attendees, the many docents and the Smithsonian for making this possible, as well as so successful. Also, thanks to our community for your support and participation. Ocean View is a wonderful place, and, thanks to you, our history lives on.
Barbara Slavin
Historic Village in Ocean View