Editor:
Like many folks in this area, Coastal Gardeners had no idea a CHEER Center existed in Roxana, let alone that 160 folks receive Meals on Wheels from that center. Our garden club wanted to do something special for these seniors, and so five years ago we embarked on a gift-giving project “Operation Christmas Cheer” to bring a bit of holiday sparkle into the lives of folks who might be forgotten.
What started out as simple gifts for a few has grown into specially crafted, quality gift bags for all 160! With the generous donation of hats, gloves and socks from Water Lili, we add personal items, sweets, adult coloring books and even a stocking filled with an orange and topped off with a holiday card personally written to each person.
The price tag for this project is several thousand dollars.
On Nov. 19 merchants on Route 26 including Water Lili, Prickly Gal, RLynne, Drifting Grounds, Yesterdays Fun, The Book Lounge offered a “Sip and Shop” and donated part of their sales to Operation Christmas Cheer. Times are tough for everyone, but these shop owners opened their hearts and their purses without hesitation. They are a shining example of why we should “Shop Local,” and we can’t begin to thank them for their support. They deserve a standing ovation for demonstrating true holiday spirit!
Sandra Daniels, co-president
Coastal Gardeners