Editor:
I would like to thank the Coastal Point for once again supporting the citizens of Bethany Beach in our just concluded Town Council election. Your sponsorship of the Candidates Night and the opportunity for all the candidates to provide written answers to your questions were valuable resources for voters to use to make their decisions.
My thanks go out to all the people who took the time and effort to vote in this year’s election, as well as all the Town staff and the many volunteers who made the entire election process go smoothly.
I especially want to thank everyone who supported me during the campaign and those who voted for me to continue in office for another two years. I will do everything I can to validate your confidence in me. And regardless of who you voted for, know that I represent the entire town and I will always take everyone’s thoughts and concerns in mind.
I feel extremely fortunate to be able to serve on the Bethany Beach Town Council. I love this town and will continue to do everything I can to keep it the family-friendly, quiet resort that we all have come to love.
I look forward to serving all the residents of Bethany Beach to the best of my ability.
Patrick Sheplee
Bethany Beach