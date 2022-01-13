Editor:
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club takes great pleasure in announcing the winner of the 2021 Seven Plus Nights Out Raffle is Bob Cassidy, a Sussex County, Del., resident, who is eager to start his culinary expedition to each of the following local dining establishments who participated in this event: Nick’s House of Ribs, Café on 26, Northeast Seafood Kitchen (SoDel), Bethany Diner, Crab Cake Factory, Honey’s Farm Fresh Gourmet Kitchen, Porto’s Pizza & Grill and the Salted Rim.
The winning ticket was drawn Dec. 15 at the annual Lions Christmas gathering held at the MAC’s Catering in Millville. The sole winner receives all eight gift certificates! Additionally, at this event, socks, hats and gloves were donated by Lions members and guests to help the needy during the wintertime. The funds raised by the Seven Plus Nights Out Raffle will fulfill our goal for scholarships as well as other community goodwill actions, including Camp Barnes, Feed My Sheep, Delaware Food Bank, Adopt a Family, medical equipment and eye exams and glasses for the needy.
Our grateful appreciation extends to the participating restaurants listed above and to the community for its continued support. Your generosity has been extraordinary, and we truly thank you!
For over 75 years (or since its initiation in 1946) the Lord Baltimore Lions Club has endeavored to fulfill its motto “We Serve.” New members are always welcome. If interested in helping your community, start the 2022 New Year at a Lions meeting. Contact Membership Chair Lion Bob Wisgirda at bobwisgirda@msn.com or Secretary Janet Bauer at pcsjanetbauer@hotmail.com or visit our website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com Come join us at the next Lions meeting on Feb. 16, 2022, where we will be planning our spring fundraiser, the Lions Fashion show to be held on June 1, 2022, at Baywood Country Club.
Karl Gude, President
Thrynn Kirby, Chairperson
Lord Baltimore Lions Club Charities