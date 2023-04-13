Editor:
“Good evening and welcome to Sedona” is a phrase I’ve said thousands of times over the last 30 years, and I’ve meant it every time. I am writing today to thank all of our amazing customers for allowing us to provide you with our hospitality and to thank all of the wonderful people who have worked for us over that time.
It has been incredible to be a part of 30 years of birthdays, reunions, annual trips to the beach, engagements, retirements and just-because dinners, and I am so, so grateful for your patronage.
Sedona will continue on its next chapter as a local family-owned business, with a new family at the helm. I wish them the best of luck and hope our loyal customers will continue to enjoy their hospitality.
Anyone who knows me will know retirement is not really my style, so I’d like to invite you to visit me at S+S Gourmet Market in downtown Bethany. I will cherish all the memories I’ve made at Sedona, and I am excited to see what the future holds.
Marian Parrott, former owner
Sedona