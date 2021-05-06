Editor:
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (SDTR), based in Milton, is grateful to be able to share the goodwill and support they receive from their neighbors in Sussex County.
As part of their Grilled Hot Dog Drive-through Fundraiser held on May 1, at their farm on Harbeson Road, they were able to spread the generosity of their supporters throughout the local community — the fundraiser, in which for the price of their ticket donors got a grilled hot dog (meat or veggie) with all the fixings, drink, dessert, and could also enter the raffle to win a Blackstone Gas Griddle donated by Bests’ Ace Hardware.
Sponsors of the event included Linda Berdine, Kimberly Distilli, Performance Food Services, Bests’ Ace Hardware, Atlantic Liquor, Casapulla’s Subs, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A restaurants in Rehoboth, the Elmer family and the Peden family.
SDTR wishes to acknowledge and thank all of them, along with recognizing the many volunteers who stuffed lunch bags, handed out lunches, grilled hot dogs, directed traffic and staffed the event.
Response was so great that the number of tickets/meals originally designated to be shared in the initial planning of the event grew to over 300 meals. These were able to be donated directly throughout the community or to be distributed by Cape Henlopen High School, the food distribution programs of the Lewes and Milton public libraries, and donated directly to Beebe hospital, the Milton, Georgetown and Milford fire departments, all of whom are supporters of Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding.
Thank you to all who participated in the Drive-through. The result of this event goes to show how your support has greater impact than just an initial contribution to SDTR. Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding also continued their collaboration with Sussex County restaurants via the Giving Never Tasted So Good campaign at Bethany Blues in Lewes, showing that in these difficult times we all rely on the cooperation and support of others.
Jeff Horn
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding