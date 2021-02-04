Editor:
The Oversight Committee for the Samaritan Thrift Shop would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank all of the volunteers that have been working very hard during this time of crises.
Through their hard work, the shop was able to donate $96,000 to 10 organizations that provide food for the needy. This is not only food pantries, but we also have been able to provide the yearly cost of food for the Home of the Brave, which serves at least 31 veterans on a daily basis. Through the food pantries, we have been able to help feed over 14,000 families this year.
We would also like to thank our customers that provide the donations and purchase items at the shop. Without your daily support we would have not been able to reach this goal.
The Samaritan Thrift Store is located at 38293 London Ave., Selbyville, DE 19975 (this is off Rt. 54 in Williamsville Industrial Park). Our hours for shopping and donations are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. We invite all to come out and see the great work that our volunteers provide.
While there, ask one of the managers how to become a volunteer and help to make this all possible.
Oversight Committee Board