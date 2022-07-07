Editor:
As a sitting Fenwick Island Town Council member and a current candidate, I encourage all registered voters to come out on Saturday, Aug. 6, to help decide the future of Fenwick Island.
While the current town council has been in place for less than 12 months, we have made great strides in emphasizing the importance of a good balance between the residential and commercial districts, promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety, protecting Fenwick’s historical charm, improving public participation and transparency, as well as strengthening the Town’s approach to infrastructure, finance and long-term resiliency. This team always strives to “Preserve Fenwick” as a family-oriented, quiet resort.
In 1980, Fenwick Island became a part of my family when my parents purchased our cottage. I spent many summers working in town and later introduced my kids to this special place. After retiring from my professional career as a chief financial officer, my wife and I became full-time residents in 2020. At that time, I began to attend many council and committee meetings. Last summer, I supported the four new council members that were voted into office. After two former members resigned, I was appointed to the town council in September 2021. My current positions within Fenwick’s council are:
• Town council treasurer;
• Chairman of the Dredging Committee;
• Chairman of the Audit Committee;
• Member of the Budget/Finance Committee.
I have been honored to support the Fenwick community. I would like to continue to serve the town and to maintain the positive momentum that we have collectively achieved over the last 10 months. My primary goal remains the same which is to preserve the family-friendly environment in Fenwick Island.
Bill Rymer
Fenwick Island