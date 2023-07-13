Editor:
As a sitting Fenwick Island Town Council member, I encourage all registered voters to come out on Saturday, Aug. 5, to help decide the future of Fenwick Island.
While the current town council has been in place for less than two years, we have made great strides in emphasizing the importance of a better balance between the residential and commercial districts, promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety, protecting Fenwick’s historical charm, expanding public participation, as well as strengthening the town’s approach to infrastructure, finance and long-term resiliency.
This team always strives to “Protect Fenwick” as a family-oriented, quiet resort. In two short years, this group delivered the long-awaited sidewalks to the town of Fenwick Island, ensured adequate parking exists for new commercial properties, created uniform building heights and mechanical setback limits for commercial and residential buildings, made significant investments in the police department and received over $1.3 million in grants and related funds. At the same time, this council remained committed to enforcing ordinances to restrict outdoor bars and shuttle services. It has taken a lot of hard work, but this group has been up to the challenge.
Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacque Napolitano have been critical pieces to the successes of the current town council and have worked tirelessly to achieve the goals of their original campaign platform from two years ago. Kurt Zanelotti joined these three incumbents to run for town council after being a part of the Infrastructure Committee and has the same vision to keep Fenwick Island as a quiet resort.
Please vote for Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano and Zanelotti for the Fenwick Island Town Council on Aug. 5 to help Protect Fenwick Island for generations to come. Thank you.
Bill Rymer
Fenwick Island