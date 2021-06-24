Editor:
So the chickens have finally come home to roost. Anyone venturing out on our roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day must now either account for long delays, or schedule their trips very early or very late in the day.
My town of South Bethany has a dedicated police car to ticket anyone trying to cut through the town between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. On a recent Thursday at 11:20 a.m., there were three cars pulled over for trying to evade the bumper-to-bumper traffic backup on Kent Avenue past Double Bridges Road. It’s gotten so bad that contractors have told me they had to decline jobs due to potential traffic complications or charge more due to lost time.
The irony is that the beach towns have yet to see the full effect of all the inland development. Many large projects in towns such as Ocean View, Millville and Bayard are just completing their first phases, and have permits for more development in process. To understand just how much more potential construction may occur simply drive along any major road and count the number of “land for sale” signs.
As a result, two issues are quickly forcing themselves to the fore. First, where are all these folks who are moving in going to find room at the beach, since this is what most are coming here for? They need both parking spaces and comfort stations and changing facilities.
Ignoring the issue is not a solution, as the toney Hamptons found out when desperate beachgoers utilized sand dunes to relieve themselves. The two local towns with such facilities, Rehoboth and Bethany Beach, quickly reach capacity on a nice day. Bordering areas have private beaches, such as Middlesex Beach, Sea Colony and most of North Bethany. Unless public facilities are significantly expanded at Delaware Seashore State Park near the Indian River Inlet and Fenwick Island State Park, the few remaining public beach areas will soon be overrun.
The second question is what can be done to ensure that the capacity of our roads keeps up with the increased volumes of traffic. This is more than a convenience issue, as dense traffic increases the response time for police, fire and ambulance services, as well as the likelihood for traffic accidents.
The responses taken by many jurisdictions, to increase egress to local roads and add traffic lights around developments, while facilitating flow into and out of developments, has a counter-effect on local traffic flow.
Ironically, much of the traffic volume from inland developments is taking place outside of those towns and closer to the beach areas. As a result, the inland towns have little incentive to deter construction. And the beach towns which receive the traffic have little ability to manage the development taking place outside their borders.
Adding to the challenge is the need to increase commercial stores to support the growing population, for such things as food, entertainment, gyms, furniture and the like. The proliferation of more “big box” stores along the major access roads, such as Route 113, has slowed travel considerably due to increased traffic and added lights.
Absent state intervention or a development moratorium, our local towns, inland and beach, need to coordinate their zoning and planning decisions to anticipate and mitigate the growth in population and its impact. Or else it won’t just be the ‘locals’ who begin to complain. With names such as Sea Edge, Ocean View and Bayside, the backlash will also come from those newly purchasing with the expectation of access and enjoyment of the state’s natural resources, but finding them difficult, if not impossible, to access.
Joseph P. Petito
South Bethany Beach