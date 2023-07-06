Editor:
I have been a full-time resident in Fenwick Island for many years, and I have never seen a Council as bad as this one.
Apparently, April 23, 2023, the mayor, Natalie Magdeburger, entered a secure area of the police department using a code that was given to her by someone. The mayor has stated she was given the code by Chief Devlin, and Chief Devlin has said he did not give this code to her.
Then, a week later, the Mayor Magdeburger and the town council voted unanimously to fire Chief Devlin! Then the mayor publicly stated that all past council members and Town employees have the code. However, it has been discovered that no other town council member in the past has gotten the code.
We demand an explanation! We cannot have a council in our little town who do whatever they want without any repercussions. Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger and Jackie Napolitano ran their campaign on transparency, and yet they have been nothing but secretive about why they fired our chief of police.
We cannot be represented by a group who has little regard for truth or transparency. Therefore, I urge all Fenwick Island voters to vote the current council out. I am asking you to vote for Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson! Time to bring back honesty and transparency to our town.
Becka McWilliams
Fenwick Island