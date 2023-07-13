Editor:
What’s going on in Fenwick Island? This has become embarrassing, because wherever I go in the three states of Delmarva, people quiz me. To hear people laugh and make fun of my town is very disturbing to me. I really would like to answer their questions in a positive way, but I wonder about the answer myself.
This council ran on a promise of transparency to all the people of Fenwick. Has this happened? I don’t think so, because they don’t answer questions during public participation. They don’t talk about issues at the meetings before they vote 7-0 all the time. I would like to hear the members of the council’s individual thoughts before they vote. It always seems to be the thoughts and opinions of one person.
Why doesn’t the council discuss and give their opinion first, then the mayor, who is most influential, give their opinion last? Then perhaps we’ll see a different way of voting other than 7-0. And when you give your opinion, please do not say I agree with “so and so.” Show some independent thinking. Hopefully, this will help with transparency.
Furthermore, not telling the citizens of Fenwick why “our” police chief, John Devlin, who we “trust” and love, will no more be in command come Sept. 1 is not an acceptable way to run our town.
And while we are talking about Chief Devlin, what was so important that going to the police station that couldn’t have waited 12 hours later, when it would have been open at regular business hours? Getting a “ride-along” schedule is not a dire emergency to gain access to the police station.
We are hoping for better transparency with Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson.
Faye Horner
Fenwick Island