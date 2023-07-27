Editor:
Every year, with the town council elections, the citizens of Fenwick Island get a chance to select those people who they feel will best represent them and their Town. Two years ago, the current council members put together an excellent big-city political campaign organization that did a masterful job of creating issues (Booze Bus? Come on!) and then successfully convincing a majority of voters that they offered the only solutions.
Now, two years later, we get a chance to look back and decide if the decisions and behavior of those council members really represent the best interests of Fenwick Island.
Certainly, some personal vendettas have been accomplished and some ordinances to restrict the long-term viability of businesses in our Commercial Zone have been enacted, as they promised, but have they maintained the “Quiet Resort” as they promised?
Actually, the opposite; rather than “quiet,” we are constantly being embarrassed by articles on the front page of local and state newspapers, and now even the TV stations are reporting on our “issues.”
There is no doubt that this council has accomplished some important improvements in the Town infrastructure, but the lockstep voting where every motion, every motion, is carried with a unanimous vote is a problem. This lack of diversity of opinion, or lack of willingness to strongly protest, has allowed action to be taken that just does not represent the consensus views of the town.
How could all members vote for a change to parking requirements that 100 percent of the town’s businesses were against? How could all members vote to not allow the popular Nantuckets jitney to use our streets? How could all members vote to take the actions that have already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees? How could all members vote to not extend the contract of a police chief after 23 years of excellent service, with no reasons given?
I hope each person in Fenwick Island asks themselves if those actions really reflect the Town we all love. If the answer is no, then Bernie Merrit, Kristina Clark, Jim Simpson and Gary Burch offer an opportunity provide the balanced perspective we really need.
Ben Waide
Fenwick Island