Editor:
In December 2021, the Christopher Companies (a developer from Virginia) held a public hearing to build under medium density 11 three-story townhouses on 1 acre lot on Kent Avenue, where the old Meris Garden Bed & Breakfast was located (33309 Kent Avenue, parcel 134.17.11.6.00).
At the Dec. 9 public hearing, they received a 64-signature opposing petition, 10 letters of opposition and zero letters in support. Six neighbors testified against at the hearing. They explained the flooding issues which we are facing without the proposed construction and the traffic issues on Kent Avenue with a 44-car parking lot exiting to Kent Avenue from an entry-exit driveway right across from Sea Colony’s East community exit.
There is not such density development in Bethany Beach or in the surrounding areas.
The P&Z commission set a public hearing, but they never heard us.
Who do the commissioners serve? The citizens of our county who are the taxpayers or the developers, who sell and move on, leaving the mess behind for all of us to deal with, along with the unaware people who will buy those units and will not be able to get out of their driveway?
In their meeting, they proceeded to approve the project, as presented by the developer.
Now, on the 16th of May, there is another hearing as the developer is seeking from the Board of Adjustment a variance from the minimum lot width, as they cannot fit that many townhouses in 1 acre lot.
There is another hearing where we will never be heard.
The question arises:
• Did the commission not realize when they reviewed and approved the project that it is not physically possible to fit 11 townhouses in 1 acre and meet established-by-code setbacks? Did they not realize that the minimum-width lot was not met when they approved the project against the objections of the entire neighborhoods?
• If they did realize, why did they not [with]hold approval? If they did not, are [they] the right people to be making decisions on a building permit that affects the quality of life of the area?
If they can approve 11 townhouses in 1-acre lot under medium-density building zoning, I wonder what high-density building zoning looks like.
This decision goes way beyond this particular development. This opens the door for developers to build at a density never before allowed.
One townhouse for less than 1/10 of an acre, not including setback and driveways and required backyard areas.
Another fine example of where we are heading under the present direction in housing development by the Sussex County administration.
Nick Kypreos
Bethany Beach