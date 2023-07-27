Editor:
A group of Fenwick Island Council incumbents and former council members are going door to door, saying that the current candidates want to turn Fenwick into Dewey Beach. This is a tactic certain groups have used repeatedly.
For the longest time, we were going to become Ocean City if we implemented “free board,” which helps the bayside homes not have to build a house we know is going to flood. I would ask anyone to show me where any of the candidates on either side has suggested any such thing.
A candidate at the recent FISH forum asked the audience if anyone was in favor of windfarms, Dewey Beach bars, busloads from Route 54 or lifting height restrictions. No one was in favor, and the challenging candidates made it clear that neither were they.
The other lie is the challengers favor buses from the inland communities. To be clear, we have an ordinance predating the current council that buses are prohibited. Additionally, there are no public restrooms in the entire town, so would not happen anyway. These only happen in Bethany and Rehoboth, as they have public bathrooms.
If you are doing such a fantastic job, why do you have to run a campaign of lies?
Mark Tingle
Fenwick Island