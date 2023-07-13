Editor:
Chief Devlin has been a member of the Fenwick Island Police Department for over 20 years. Back in March of this year, he was commended by the current town council for 20 years of service. Glowing recommendations from the mayor and council. At his last performance review, he was given 48 out of 50. And yet, six weeks later, he was fired.
Mayor Magdeburger continues to say he wasn’t fired, his contract was not reviewed. Let’s be real — he was fired. He will not get his full pension because he didn’t hit 25 years. He served for a total of 23 years, so he is two years shy of his full pension. You have part-time, unpaid council members deciding on what happens to a lifelong police officer, with no explanation at all! This is so unfair and honestly a cruel action on Chief Devlin.
I have had nothing but good interactions with Chief Devlin — most people I know have had the same experience. We have very low crime, and other than speeders on Coastal Highway, we have no issues with the current police force. So why was he fired? We can all agree it had something to do with the events of April 23, when our mayor entered the police department at 9:30 at night for some reason, and when the chief did his job by changing the code and refusing to give her the code, a week later he was fired.
I am asking for all Fenwick Island homeowners to vote for Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson for council. Time to bring back integrity and honesty to our town.
Bob Clark
Fenwick Island