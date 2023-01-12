Editor:
I’m writing to bring attention to a project being proposed by the Bethany Beach Town Council to widen Collins Street (and Wellington) for a pedestrian path.
Safety is important for both cars and pedestrians, and those who live on Collins and Wellington streets. The Town approved a 5-foot pedestrian path in 2019 for Collins Street over strong opposition to the project. COVID tabled the start, but now it’s back and it’s now morphed into a street-widening project.
The Town spent money on a traffic survey 18 years ago, with subsequent studies in 2014-2016. They determined a pedestrian pathway would make Collins Street safer. Collins is a collector street for Bethany West, where there are 700-plus homes. The idea is that, instead of walking on the street, people traveling to the beach will walk on the path.
Collins is a pretty narrow street, and many of the houses are close to the road. The Town has made it very clear “they” have the right to do what they want to do because of the “right-of-way” on both sides of the street, that they are doing us a favor by only taking a minimum amount of space and not the approximate 10 feet allowed on each side.
We have had only five pedestrian incidents over the last 14 years on Collins, with no serious injuries, and they occurred off-season. Right-of-way or not, we have benefited from the right-of-way as a buffer from the street and the noise it brings. We have driveways, parking spots, landscaping, fences and lawns in those areas.
Widening the street will increase traffic and speeds. It will force people to lose parking spots. Residents will have to park along the road where “they” will now have a safety issue, as their cars will be right on the edge of the road, opening car doors in to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This street-widening is going to destroy the quiet, small-town neighborhood feel we now enjoy. Have you noticed much of that in our beach communities lately?
Let’s scale this project back and use less invasive means to slow down the traffic, which is the real issue here — not pedestrians. Commonsense solutions:
• Install “punishing” permanent speed bumps, not fake speed bumps;
• Install “Local Traffic Only” signs at all entrances from Kent and Route 26 to discourage cut-through traffic;
• Post 15 mph street signs, even though legally we can’t enforce speeds less than 25 mph unless we get concessions from DelDOT;
• Do the improvements to the crosswalk from Collins to Wellington to keep people safe walking on the major road;
• Improve visibility of stop signs.
Taking these steps will allow us to evaluate and measure improvements. Let’s not turn our street upside-down to address an issue that’s only an issue during six weeks in the summer. It’s time for government to listen to citizens.
Rod Gowen
Bethany Beach