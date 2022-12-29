Editor’s Note: The following letter was forwarded to the Coastal Point for publication.
To the wonderful, so generous, Bethany, Fenwick, Ocean View and Millville community:
Since Thanksgiving, the members and friends of St. Matthews By-The-Sea (SMBTS) United Methodist Church (UMC) of Fenwick Island have been “ringing the bell” for the 2022 Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive at Hocker’s G&E at Salt Pond. Your “contributions” helped us raise $16,328.52 for the Salvation Army to use right here in Sussex County just from one little “Red Kettle.”
Again, I would like to thank the entire community for their generosity. I would also like to thank Senator and Mrs. Hocker who permitted us to “Ring the Bell” for those 26 days at their store, Hocker’s G&E at Salt Pond.
It couldn’t have been done without the more than 55 volunteers who helped make our success possible. These people volunteered for two-hour shifts, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Six days each week from Black Friday until Christmas Eve. They are: Nancy Anderson, Scott (Santa) and Karen (Mrs. Claus) Black, Earlene Bradford, Mark Brennan, George Buschman, Marsha Butterfield, Sue Clark, Sue Cutter, Vicki and Justin Daisey, Joe Dehuarte, Merle and Evelyn Dimeler, Mimi Drew, Chuck and Sally Eary, Dave and Cherie Edwards, Lisa Einsel, Jamie, Becki, Hannah and Nate Hayman, Anne Hodges, BJ and Mike Houser, Gregg and Sue Kearney, Karen Knight, Kristy and Lexi Loose, Cindi and Denny Mather, Carol McCloud, Larry Mize, Ron and Wanda Nagers, Bob Nickle, Karen Nowell, Sami and Rose Oruc, Nancy Purchase, Rich, Shari Robinson with Erin, Owen and Paige, Nancy and Hank Rojewski, Mark, Neysa and Arianna Silvestri, Angi Smith, Elaine Smith, Timothy Smith, JoAnn Strawser, Bill & Gail Stubbs, Bob Turner, Gary Ward, Marysusan Waunich and Ray and Marilyn Wockley. May God continue to bless you in 2022!
In Christ, Phil.
Philip M. Drew
President, SMBTS-UMM
And Red Kettle Campaign Coordinator