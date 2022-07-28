Editor:
We read with great interest the article written by R. Stephen Amato in the July 15 Coastal Point regarding wind farms. My husband and I recently placed solar panels on our roof. We were stunned and disappointed that Delaware only allows enough panels to cover 110 percent of current electric usage. Where is the incentive to go green for Delaware!
Regarding the wind farm, in our opinion, wind power will do nothing but enrich a Danish company selling energy at probably a greater cost than our current utility company. Hopefully, we will see savings down the road for our electric bill from Delmarva Power.
Mr. Amato ends with a great point: “Offshore wind farms take up considerable space, are expensive, last a relatively short time, are a blot on the landscape, need backup energy source and are vulnerable from remote control or sabotage. There are other green, CO2-free, reliable, more compact, longer lasting sources of power.”
If Delaware really wants to be green, why isn’t the focus more on increased solar, rather than wind farms? Follow the money!
Tom & Bettie Dunkin
Dagsboro