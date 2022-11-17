Editor:
In the Oct. 27 issue of Coastal Point, Mike Smith wrote an excellent article about the ongoing and reoccurring problem of canal algae, which has been vexing South Bethany residents for years.
We’ve lived here since 1973, when, believe it or not, homeowners actually took a dip in those canals and fished and crabbed in the canals’ pristine waters.
The current proposal to purchase a harvester and then grapple with the disposal of algae is only another cosmetic proposal similar to the floating weed patches placed in the canals a few years ago and the bubblers anchored at the ends of canals before that.
Sooner or later, we owners facing the canals will have to bite the bullet, pay the assessments and get the canals dredged, but we keep putting it off, and purchasing a harvester is just another short-term, stop-gap measure.
Some of us homeowners can’t wait to see what the town council comes up with next, short of doing what really needs to be done, but meanwhile, next spring, we will probably watch the harvester putt up and down our canal, break down, and then wring our hands over the conundrum of what to do with the algae, short of dumping it near Salt Pond.
We at 145 Petherton Drive bet we’ll be dead before the only solution — dredging — will finally be voted on.
Kathy and Les Megyeri
South Bethany