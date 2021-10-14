Editor:
Recently we read an article “Buyer beware,” and found this very interesting. We would like to add another suggestion for future homeowners who are considering buying in a new community in Sussex County.
We live in a community where the developer still has majority control of the board. The board recently issued a “code of conduct” to all homeowners who serve as volunteers. In this code of conduct, it requires all members to pledge (under oath) to not share with the community pertinent information unless it first gets Board approval. Failure to sign will result in removal from a committee.
Placing restrictions on what committee members can share with the community smacks of censorship and dictatorship and certainly not a system we want to see in America. The notion that the board has the right to potentially withhold key facts and perspectives from the community leads to concerns of board bias which then leads to concerns that decisions made by developer majority boards are not in the best interests of the homeowners. That is not right and certainly not within the spirit of the community fully understanding the importance of board decisions which may have material impact over the long term.
Our recommendation to those considering buying into any new community is to understand the reputation of the developer. It may not be as wonderful as developers would like you to believe.
Eugenia and Michael Zavodny
Selbyville