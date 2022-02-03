Editor:
Once again, our elected officials are demonstrating how little they know, understand or care about public health and public health policy. More importantly, they are demonstrating through their actions that they are more concerned about catering to their base than about doing the right thing for good of the entire public.
Just when we thought that our state Sen. Gerald Hocker hit a low point in understanding public health with his absurd statement that his doctor friend told him that “masks are just a feel-good thing,” he went even lower in his latest fight against vaccine mandates in a public vocational school. In a statement opposing Del Tech’s COVID vaccination policy, the following is stated: “Erecting barriers to prevent people from entering DelTech’s facilities makes educational opportunities less available. Disregarding the understandable concerns of people who do not wish to be injected with substances that may carry substantial health implications for them is not inclusive, equitable, or tolerant.”
Does Gerald Hocker realize that Delaware law already requires all students to be vaccinated for many other diseases in order to enroll in a public or private school? Does Gerald Hocker know that vaccine mandates have been an important part of public health since 1809 and even George Washington required his troops to be vaccinated for smallpox in 1777?
Delaware law requires the Department of Education to collaborate with the Division of Public Health to establish mandatory immunization requirements based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Private school students in Delaware also have comparable requirements.
The requirements to enroll in a public (and most private schools) school in the state of Delaware include vaccinations for the following: measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, varicella (chicken pox), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio, unless the student has a medical or religious exemption. Additionally, Delaware law also requires college students to be vaccinated for meningitis. Many of these diseases were eradicated because elected officials, along with public health officials, had the courage to stand up and do what was best for the whole community.
Just think — what would it be like today if past elected and public health officials made the same illogical arguments about vaccines that Gerald Hocker and his fellow co-authors of the letter are making about the COVID vaccine? The answer is obvious — we would be having a massive public health crisis fighting polio, smallpox, chicken pox, measles, mumps and rubella, on top of fighting our current battle with COVID.
John Tiberi
Edna Tiberi, BSN, RN, retired school nurse